JOSEPH, Sara (Pomeranz)

Of Kenmore, NY and Seattle, WA, on January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry; mother of Seymour (Judith) and Martin (Karma) Joseph; daughter of the late Anna (Pomeranz, Mandel) Silberstein and the late Shlomo Zalmen Pomeranz of Poland; sister of Jehoshua (Miriam) Pomeranz of Israel and the late Michael Silberstein of Canada; loving grandmother to Ella and Anna Joseph of Seattle, WA. Sara was a Holocaust Survivor who had an early career as a Hebrew teacher, and later as a paralegal working for the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, NY. She had a lifelong interest in linguistics, religious philosophy and Jewish culture. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 2 PM at Brith Sholem Cemetery (Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga). Shiva will commence at the Saranac Synagogue, 85 Saranac Ave., Buffalo, NY following the committal service. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com