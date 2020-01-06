Home of the Week (with a twist)

Our latest "Home of the Week” online feature does not highlight an entire home. Instead, we feature the master closet.

It’s January, after all, and many people have resolved to do some organizing around the house – with closets at the top of their list, no doubt.

This is no ordinary closet, however. Below you will read about a two-story walk-up master closet at a home in Hamburg.

Michael McCartney, owner and president of Avalon Cyber, said that it took approximately a year to complete the project. It involved a team that included an architect, HVAC contractors, electricians, framers, dry wall installers, carpenters and custom cabinet craftsmen. It cost about $30,000.

Here is how McCartney described the project, which includes the new 700-square-foot new upper closet and the 100-square-foot original closet:

“My significant life partner (SLP) and I purchased our home in Hamburg in the fall of 2017. The home was our dream home with all the amenities and features we were looking for, with the exception of the master closet!

“My SLP and I are both corporate professionals and had a need for a much larger master closet to accommodate our needs.

“Without any options to expand within the existing second-floor space, we realized that above the ceiling in the existing master closet was access to some significant unused attic storage space.

“We hired Mike Anderson, owner of Abstract Architecture in Buffalo, to look at our idea. Mike expertly designed a two-story walk-up master closet utilizing every aspect of that attic space.

“The result is a beautiful makeup sitting area with chandelier, custom cabinets and shelving in the old existing closet space on the first floor.

“Beautiful custom stairs lead up to the walk-in master closet area – with custom closet units, a center island, fireplace (yes, fireplace), 42-inch television, sitting area and ‘a closet in the closet’ for additional storage of luggage and other ancillary closet items," he wrote.

Do you love your house enough to show it off? This could be your chance.

The Buffalo News is looking for other beautiful local homes and the stories behind them and their décor. Those chosen will be displayed in a weekly feature at buffalonews.com and could be chosen as Home of the Month in a Sunday edition of The Buffalo News.

If you are interested, tell us about your home in 150 words or less, and email at least 10 images (in .jpg form) of the interior and exterior to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

It’s OK to separate the images into several emails.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. A phone number is helpful. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

We will not print your exact street address, though we do like to include the town, city or neighborhood in which you live.

If you have difficulty submitting images, please email smartin@buffnews.com.

* In case you missed our recent Home of the Week: