High School Extra: Cardinal O'Hara girls defeat Williamsville South

Cardinal O'Hara limited Williamsville South star Amari DeBerry to five points on Sunday and scored a 53-41 triumph over the Billies at Daemen College in a clash of girls basketball teams expected to be at or near the top when the first Western New York polls come out this week.

Mia McCarthy led the Hawks with 19 points. Amelia Strong had 12 points while Courtney McClaney added eight. The Hawks led at the half, 22-15 and 33-29 after three quarters.

Cardinal O'Hara is 6-2 with both losses coming against Bishop Kearney of Rochester. It was the first loss for South, which will face ECIC II rival Amherst Tuesday night on the Tigers' home court.

Syracuse teams 3-2 in Challenge

Syracuse teams won three of the five games against Buffalo area opponents in the Syracuse/Buffalo Challenge held on Sunday at St. Joe's and Bishop Timon-St. Jude.

The host schools were the only Buffalo winners. St. Joe's defeated Christian Brothers Academy, 83-58, with Jaden Slaughter (15 points) and Daesean Ashley (14) leading the way. The Marauders trailed, 54-49, entering the fourth quarter.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude defeated Notre Dame of Utica, 82-59. Jamyier Patton had 18 points and seven assists for the Tigers.

Bishop Ludden triumphed over St. Mary's of Lancaster, 58-37, at Timon. Luke Szablewski had 10 points for the Lancers. Ludden outscored St. Mary's, 19-2, in the second period.

Bishop Grimes defeated Cardinal O'Hara, 73-68, at St. Joe's behind 22 points by A.J. Burnett and 21 by Jack Gutchess. The visitors outscored the Hawks, 49-32, in the second half. Henry Smith had 18 points and Avion Harris 17 for O'Hara.

Syracuse Academy of Science triumphed over St. Francis, 55-48, at St. Joe's.

Kenner sets 55M mark

Tapestry Charter eighth-grader Jada Kenner added another age-group record in winning the 55 meters in 7.12 seconds at the Section VI New Year's Classic at Houghton College on Saturday. Kenner's time matched the best among girls in New York State this season, and erased a 31-year-old state record for an eighth-grader.