Environmental cleanup planned for Medina site of burned dry cleaner

Eight feet of topsoil would be removed from the lot where a burned-out dry cleaner building stood in Medina under a remedial plan proposed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The plan calls for replacing the topsoil in the 300-square-foot area and treating contaminated soil and groundwater at the site, which is next to the Erie Canal.

Written comments on the proposed remedial action plan, which are being accepted through Feb. 4, should be addressed to Project Manager Gail A. Dieter at gail.dieter@dec.ny.gov. Public comments also will be sought on the cleanup, estimated to cost $490,000, at a meeting at 6:3o p.m. Jan. 22 at Lee-Whedon Library, 620 West Ave., Medina.

The former Starlite Dry Cleaners, at 331 N. Main St., was heavily damaged by fire in 2004 and demolished in 2016.

The DEC said chlorinated volatile organic compounds and semi-volatile organic compounds are present in the soil and groundwater. The site is listed as a Class 2, meaning it represents a significant threat to public health or the environment.