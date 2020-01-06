DZIULKO, John A. Jr.

Of Hamburg, NY, passed away January 4, 2020 at the age of 69. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn E. Dziulko (nee Emmick); his children, Christie and Scott (Regina); his granddaughters, Chelsea and Samantha and his siblings Marie (Frank) Mrugala, Michael (Donna) Dziulko, Kenneth (Kathleen) Dziulko, Jane (John) Wilson and Thomas (Alice) Dziulko. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Richard (Laurie) Emmick and sister-in-law, Linda (Robert) Zarkovich and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John A. Dziulko Sr. and Anna M. Dziulko. John loved fishing, the outdoors, the lake, bonfires, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and spending time with his family. A service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 AM at St. George Church (74 Old Glenwood Road, West Falls, NY 14170).