Deputies chase motorist into next county, then catch him on foot

Deputies chased a motorist into the next county Monday morning after he sped away from a traffic stop in the Town of Bergen, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Officers said the pursuit began after they stopped Edward G. Ruckdeschel, 57, of Liberty Street, Batavia, on Clinton Street Road in the Town of Bergen shortly after 5 a.m.

It ended in Monroe County with a foot chase in the Town of Wheatland.

According to the report, the vehicle Ruckdeschel was driving had been stolen from a residence in Orleans County.

Ruckdeschel was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed driving, fourth-degree possession of stolen property for the vehicle, obstructing governmental administration and failure to yield the right of way when entering a roadway.

He also was charged with driving an unregistered vehicle with inadequate headlights, nontransparent side windows and unauthorized stickers.

He was released pending an appearance Jan. 15 in Bergen Town Court.