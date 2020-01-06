Democrats take over Hamburg Town Board

It was a quiet reorganization of the Hamburg Town Board, and most votes were unanimous Monday, but the town does have a new town attorney, new safety coordinator and Planning Board member – courtesy of a new Democratic majority.

Walter L. Rooth III returns to the town attorney's job, while Mark Walling was appointed deputy town attorney and Laura El-Bahtity was appointed town prosecutor, on a 3-2 vote.

Katherine Hillman was appointed traffic safety coordinator, on a 3-2 vote.

Council Members Beth Farrell and Michael Petrie voted against the appointments.

Petrie said he was satisfied with former Town Attorney Steven Walters and Deputy Town Attorney Kenneth Farrell, who is Beth Farrell's brother. Petrie said former Traffic Safety Coordinator Jerome Giglio had invaluable experience.

Petrie voted against the appointment of Megan Comerford to the Planning Board to a seat that had been held by August Geraci, who he praised. Supervisor James Shaw lauded Geraci, but he said Comerford is up to the job.

It was the first meeting for Democratic Council Members Shawn Connolly and Karen Hoak.