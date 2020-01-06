CRIMI, Lois M. (Steinkirchner)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Crimi; devoted mother of Michael, Cynthia, Anthony (Jacquelyn), Denise (Philip F.) Pecoraro, Nicholas (Eileen), Annette Lignos and James; cherished grandmother of Amee, John, Michael-Thomas, Cecelia, Philip A., Bryanne, Georgianna, Anthony, Thomas "TJ", Anthony and Elyse; adored great-grandmother of four; loving daughter of the late Louis and Florence Steinkirchner; dear sister of five siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. (near Harlem Rd.), Snyder on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com