COPELAND, John F.

COPELAND - John F. Age 69, of Bliss, died January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Jackie (nee Cooper) Copeland; father of Shannon Copeland, Shane Copeland, Eric Peet; brother of Diana Mayer, David (Robin) Copeland, Eleanor (Tom Matthews) Copeland; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 AM. Interment will be in Hermitage Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Wyoming County Sheriff's Mounted Unit, 6716 Stinson Rd., Arcade, 14009. Full obituary and online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.