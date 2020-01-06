Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen chosen for ECHL All-Star Classic

Buffalo Sabres goaltender prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named the Cincinnati Cyclones' representative for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Luukkonen, from Espoo, Finland, has skated in 18 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for a record of 11-4-3-0, and ranks third with a 2.08 goals-against average to go with a .909 save-percentage. He is tied for second in the ECHL with three shutouts.

Luukkonen has allowed more than three goals on four occasions this season, and has made 25 or more saves on nine occasions. He was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after posting a record of 6-2-1-0 and a 1.88 goals-against average with a .925 save percentage.

Drafted by the Sabres in the second round of the 2017 NHL entry draft, Luukkonen is coming off a successful season with the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League. The Fin posted a record of 38-11-2 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He was named OHL Goaltender of the Year and he earned the Red Tilson Trophy, which is given to the Most Outstanding Player in the League. He is the first European import player to earn that award.

The 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Wichita Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 22 at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air live on NHL Network.