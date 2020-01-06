Sabres assign Dalton Smith to Amerks

Dalton Smith's first call-up to the NHL lasted four shifts and 86 seconds.

The Rochester Amerks' tough guy was reassigned to the AHL by the Buffalo Sabres on Monday after he cleared waivers last week.

Smith got in one game for Buffalo, the New Year's Eve loss to Tampa Bay, and was used sparingly by coach Ralph Krueger. He was a plus-1 in the game and drew coincidental roughing penalties with Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn.

The Sabres voided Smith's AHL contract and signed him to a two-way deal worth $700,000 in the NHL to add some toughness for the Tampa Bay game after taking umbrage to some hits from the Lightning in earlier matchups that resulted in injuries to Vladimir Sobotka and Rasmus Dahlin.

Smith's roster spot is likely to be taken by Michael Frolik, who was acquired from Calgary on Thursday night.

The Sabres were off Monday and return to practice Tuesday. The next game is Thursday at defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis.