Buffalo man sentenced to five years for rape of mentally disabled woman

A Buffalo man who had pleaded guilty to the rape of a mentally disabled woman was sentenced to five years in prison, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Blaine Boyer, 43, was sentenced Friday by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to a determinate sentence of five years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

Prosecutors said Boyer admitted that he "engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim, who was incapable of consent by reason of being mentally disabled," in Buffalo on June 22, 2019. Boyer pleaded guilty, as charged, to second-degree rape on Sept. 11, 2019.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Detective Nicole Wrazen of the Buffalo Police Department Special Victims Unit for her work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Katharine S. Lavin of the DA’s Special Victims Unit.