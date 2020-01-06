Former Bills coach Wade Phillips out as Rams' defensive coordinator

Former Bills coach Wade Phillips was informed Monday that he will not be retained as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator.

Phillips met with coach Sean McVay Monday as the Rams began evaluating the 2019 season, which ended with a 9-7 record and the Rams' missing the playoffs a season after playing in the Super Bowl.

Phillips oversaw a unit that ranked 13th in total defense and 17th in scoring defense.

He had a 29-19 record in three seasons as the Bills coach with two playoff appearances, including being on the lost end of the "Music City Miracle" against Tennessee.

I have been informed by the Rams that my contract will not be renewed.

I want to thank them for the opportunity to be a part of their success the last 3years. Most of all I want to thank the players who I loved workings with. I still want to coach and feel I can contribute. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 6, 2020

Phillips, 72, was hired before the 2017 season to assist then-30-year-old McVay, hired as the youngest coach in modern NFL history, in turning around a franchise that had not been to the playoffs since 2004 and had not had a winning season since 2003.

The Rams finished 11-5, won the NFC West and lost a wild-card playoff game to the Atlanta Falcons, 26-13, in 2017. The following season, they repeated as division champions with a 13-3 record, and won two playoff games en route to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots, 13-3.

The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report