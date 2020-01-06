Bills sign 10 to reserve/future contracts

The Buffalo Bills have started to turn the page to the 2020 season.

The team signed 10 players from its practice squad to reserve/future contracts Monday. They were: quarterback Davis Webb, cornerback Cam Lewis, running back Christian Wade, tight end Nate Becker, wide receiver Nick Easley, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, offensive tackle Victor Salako and defensive end Jonathan Woodard.

A futures contract guarantees a spot on a team's roster, which expands from 53 to 90 players with the start of the league's new year in March. The Bills brought back their entire practice squad, with the exception of offensive tackle Brandon Hitner. Buffalo had 11 players on its practice squad, one more than the league limit of 10, because Wade was exempt as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

The Bills have a total of 52 players under contract for the 2020 season, including 42 who were a part of the active roster in 2019.