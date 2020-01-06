Boston Pride finishes season sweep of Beauts

Unless they meet in the National Women's Hockey League playoffs, the Buffalo Beauts will not have to worry about facing the Boston Pride again this season.

Boston overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first period and with the help of four power-play goals defeated the Beauts, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon at Northtown Center in Amherst.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Pride over Buffalo this season. Boston (17-0-0) owns a 16-point lead over second-place Minnesota (8-4-2) in the NWHL standings. After their sixth straight loss, the Beauts fell to fourth place in the five-team league with a 6-9-1 record.

Erin Gehen gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into Sunday's game and a power-play goal by Marie-Jo Pelletier from Taylor Accursi made it 2-0 at 11:00. Boston scored the game's next seven goals for a sweep of the two-game weekend series here against the Beauts.

Tori Sullivan scored two power-play goals and Lauren Kelly, Carlee Toews, Emily Fluke, Briana Mastel and Mallory Souliotis scored for Boston, which outshot Buffalo, 52-23.

The Beauts will go on the road for two games against the Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday and Sunday at Tria Rink in St. Paul, Minn.