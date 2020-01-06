BlueCross BlueShield, Roswell Park extend agreement

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York members will continue to have access to treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center under a new contract between the two organizations.

The new contract is in effect through 2022. Terms were not disclosed.

“BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York values our strong partnerships with organizations that have a proven history of delivering exceptional care and results to our members, including Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center,” said David W. Anderson, president and CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.