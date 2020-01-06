BLOMQUIST, Gordon D.

BLOMQUIST - Gordon D. Of Hamburg, January 3, 2020. Husband of Marion (Dutchess); father of Kurt Blomquist (Mary Monahan) and Kristina (Robert) DeCurtis; grandfather of Nicholas and Amanda DeCurtis; brother of the late Joyce Tatka. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg on Thursday at 1 PM. No prior visitation. Memorials to Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church, Boston, NY or to the SPCA of Erie County. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com