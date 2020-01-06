Bills get No. 22 pick in first round of NFL Draft

The full first-round order for the 2020 NFL Draft won't be complete until the Super Bowl winner is decided.

But the Bills' position was set by their elimination and the results from wild-card weekend.

The Bills (10-6) have the No. 22 pick for the draft, scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Buffalo picked at No. 22 in 1967 to select wide receiver John Pitts and in 2004 to choose quarterback JP Losman. The Bills had the No. 22 pick in 2018 from the Kansas City Chiefs and used that as part of the trade to move to No. 16 and select linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Here is the current order:

1. Cincinnati

2. Washington

3. Detroit

4. New York Giants

5. Miami

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas

13. Indianapolis

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami (via Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas (via Chicago)

20. Jacksonville (via Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia

22. Buffalo

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25-32. To be determined

BILLS 2020 PICKS

UPCOMING PICKS

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane loves to stock up on draft picks. As things stand, the Bills have nine in 2020:

First round: Own.

Second round: Own.

Third round: Own.

Fourth round: Own.

Fifth round: Own.

Fifth round: Browns (Wyatt Teller trade).

Sixth round: Own.

Sixth round: Browns (Wyatt Teller trade).

Sixth round: Patriots (Russell Bodine trade).

Note: Bills’ seventh-round pick traded to Browns for Corey Coleman.