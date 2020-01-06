Amherst, Tonawanda blamed after car strikes 17-year-old crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard

The father of a 17-year-old who was badly injured last fall while trying to walk across Niagara Falls Boulevard has notified Amherst and Tonawanda of his intention to sue.

John Young's son – identified only as T.Y. – was crossing the boulevard near Roger Chaffee Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 13, when a northbound vehicle struck him, according to Young's notice of claim and Amherst police.

Police did not charge the vehicle's driver, a 23-year-old Tonawanda woman. The teen suffered head trauma, a fractured neck and a fractured collarbone and, Young said in the filing, some injuries are lasting.

Young blames the accident on the towns' failure to install a traffic signal, marked crosswalks and sufficient street lighting near the scene.

Niagara Falls Boulevard is a state route that serves as the border between Tonawanda and Amherst. Numerous pedestrians have been struck and killed or injured on the section north of the I-290 interchange, and agencies vow to make safety improvements.