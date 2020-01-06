Amherst supervisor won't seek Ranzenhofer's State Senate seat

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa has decided not to seek election to the State Senate.

The Democrat had said he would explore running for the 61st District seat now held by State Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer, R-Amherst.

Ranzenhofer announced in December he will leave after his term ends this year. This set off jockeying to replace Ranzenhofer, particularly among Democrats who now control the State Senate majority.

Kulpa said this week he decided not to run because of family obligations, his youth sports coaching commitment and his interest in continuing projects he's started since taking over as supervisor two years ago.

There are two announced Democratic candidates for the seat: Joan Elizabeth Seamans, who lost to Ranzenhofer in 2018, and Kim Smith, a Monroe County housing advocate.

Amherst Councilwoman Jacqualine G. Berger and former Amherst Supervisor Susan Grelick also are reportedly eyeing the seat. On the Republican side, contenders include County Legislator Edward A. Rath III and former Assemblyman Raymond W. Walter.