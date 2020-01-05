WOZNIAK, Alice B. (Downey)

On December 14, 2019, of West Seneca, NY. Devoted wife of the late Arthur Wozniak and John G. Kurtzhalts. Dearest mother of John E. Kurtzhalts, James G. (Marilyn) Kurtzhalts, Susan A. (Kenneth) White, Joel R. (Donna) Kurtzhalts, Carol A. (Craig) Hicks, and Aaron D. (Christine) Kurtzhalts. Dear stepmother of Joy McGhee and the late Lorraine Pacana. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ECMC Foundation. Condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.