WINK, Virginia L. (Stevens)

Of Amherst, NY, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 101. Born in Lynn, MA, Virginia was an avid animal lover, enjoyed bingo, and going to Las Vegas and Seneca Niagara Casino. Loving wife of the late Eugene H. Wink; survived by her devoted daughter Beverly L. (Robert) Franasiak; dear aunt of Timothy Wink, Roger Wink, Jennifer Malone, and their children. No prior visitation. Memorial Services will be held at Elmlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME (692-0271).