WILLIAMS, Jeanette (Haase)

WILLIAMS - Jeanette (nee Haase)

Of Liverpool, NY, formerly of Orchard Park, NY, October 30, 2019 at age 91. Wife of the late Richard Williams; mother of the late George (Judith) Williams, Wayne (late Rita) Williams, Cynthia Williams, Cathy (late Harold Goley) Williams, Donna (Fred Snyder) Williams, and Douglas Williams; loving grandmother of Kristin (Williams) Smith, Heather (Williams) Ross, Laura Williams, Melissa (Williams) Wales, late Jeffrey Machemer, Karly (Machemer) Thompson, Tiffany and Brian Williams, Joseph, Joshua and Elizabeth Williams; great-grandmother of 20; sister of Phyllis (Douglas) Godard and the late Nancy Weinholtz. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 11th at 11 AM in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park 14127.