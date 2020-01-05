WATSON, Gail M. (Kirkwood)

Of Lancaster, NY, December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Archie; loving mother of Heather (John) Kontos, Rebecca (Douglas Littlejohn) Watson, Darcie Fudoli and Erin (Philip) Heerdt; dearest grandmother of Ryan, Alexandra, Autumn, Brandon, Dino, Marco and Anna; sister of Dr. James (Audrey) Kirkwood; also survived by nieces and nephews. Gail's wishes were to have a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY, January 18th at 9 AM. No prior visitations. Share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com