WANGELIN, Stanley

Resident of Arcade but loyal to Holland, NY. Passed peacefully on January 2, 2020. Loving husband of Nancy and the late Geri; best dad in the whole world to Patti; stepfather of Barbara (Tom) Suffoletto, Debbie Soloman, Myra (John) Jacobs, Brian (Angie) Arnold; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and good friends Jack Rice, Scott Beicke and Chappy; predeceased by seven siblings, making him the "last man standing." Mass of Christian Burial, January 11, at 11 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, 46 N. Main St., Holland. Stanley was a proud Navy Veteran and worked for Erie County for 30 years. Family encourages donations to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share online condolences and directions at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com