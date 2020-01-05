WAGNER, Marie S. (Scherer)

WAGNER - Marie S. (nee Scherer)

Of Amherst, entered into rest December 10, 2019 at age 98. Beloved wife of the late William Wagner; devoted mother of William (late Diane) Wagner, Lynn (Anthony Pepe) Angelo, Joanne (Patrick) Lucey, the late Gary Wagner, and the late Steven Wagner; cherished grandmother of William, Carissa, Nicholas (Rozana), Stephanie (Timothy), and Jenessa; adored Gigi of Nicholas, Gianni, Zaria, and Samuel; loving daughter of the late Jerome and Marie Scherer; dear sister of the late Jerome C. (late Virginia) Scherer and the late Robert (late Dolly) Scherer; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends may visit The Chapel at CrossPoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, on Friday (January 10th) from 9:15-10 AM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com