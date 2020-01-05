VALVO, Felicia J.

VALVO - Felicia J. Of Machias, NY, suddenly December 21, 2019. Loving daughter of John J. III and Doreen L. (Slomba) Valvo; sister of Travis J. and Kara E. Valvo; granddaughter of John W. Slomba, Justine J. (Domogala) and the late Richard E. Herkey, Thomas E. and Linda A. (Hirsch) Stuber, and the late John J. Valvo Jr.; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, NY, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com