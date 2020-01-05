TIEDMAN, Ruth M. (Keen)

January 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Tiedman; devoted mother of Diane Velardi and Susan McLaughlin; loving grandmother of Michael (Denise) Velardi and Brett Velardi and great-grandmother of Kaitlyn and Shane Velardi; dear sister of Doris (late Roman F.) Dudek; loyal friend of Alice Merrill and Wilfredo and Donna Cruz. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Aves.) Wednesday at 10:45 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donation's in Ruth's memory to Niagara Hospice. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com