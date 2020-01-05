THOMAS, Cynthia

THOMAS - Cynthia Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 2, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Lemon and the late Ethel Thomas; beloved sister of Elizabeth Thomas; Edna McCall, Brenda Smith, Sylvia (Timothy) Thornton, Rosemary Lee and the late Pamela Garrison; dear aunt of Monica, Patrice, Gladys, Dawan, Frank, Jarred, Marcel, Jonquis and Damon; also survived by a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, many relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by lombardo Funeral Home (City Chapel).