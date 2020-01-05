TAYLOR, Lillian B.

TAYLOR - Lillian B. Widow of Louis C. Taylor, began her final journey home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She provided wonderful memories for her daughter Hilary (Daniel) Weir and Marcia (Fred)Chrispen. In addition, she dearly loved each of her seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. There will be a funeral mass on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:30 AM, at Blessed Mother Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Depew.