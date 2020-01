TAMURA, Tadashi

TAMURA - Tadashi Of Amherst, entered into rest December 5, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday morning from 10-11 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com