SWADRON, Clifford M.

SWADRON - Clifford M. January 4, 2020, beloved husband of Judith Swadron; devoted father of Beverly (Douglas) Dust and Wendy (Jonathan) Sadkin; grandfather of Megan and Sean Dust; Ava and Brady Sadkin; brother of Gloria (late David) Rossman; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and good friends. Funeral services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC, 281 Dodge Rd., Getzville, on Tuesday at 11 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, SPCA or Temple Beth Zion. Family guest book at www amherstmemorialchapel.com