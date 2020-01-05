SUNDOWN, Frances R.

SUNDOWN - Frances R. December 19, 2019 of South Buffalo, NY; beloved companion of Raymond Avent; loving mother of Joan (late David) Gill and Laurie (Tim) Gill; survived by grandchildren Michelle Setlock, Nicholas and Timothy Gill and two great-grandchildren; sister of Tom (Stella) Sundown; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering on January 8, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 822-4371, (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd., same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home). Flowers gratefully declined. Frances donated her body to the UB School of Medicine. Online condolences may be shared at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com