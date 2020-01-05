STRESING, Kenneth D., Sr.

STRESING - Kenneth D., Sr. December 13, 2019 of Angola, new York. Beloved husband of Virginia j. stresing (alvord); dear father of Kenneth (Mary) stresing, Lynn (sue Clark) wyland, Lisa (Gregory) schueneman and George stresing; grandfather of Tabitha, josh, Anthony "aj", Tyler, Richard, Audrey, Lauren and Eli; brother of Robert l. (late Barbara), William (Helene) stresing, the late Shirley breitweiser, Richard stresing and Lois "peachey" dolbow survived by nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2 - 4 PM at the lake Erie beach volunteer fire co., 9483 lake shore road, Angola. Arrangements by the latimore-schiavone funeral home, inc.