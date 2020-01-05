SKORUPA, Stella D. (Marczynski)

December 28, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Jerome A. Skorupa; loving mother of Bruce (Lisa) Skorupa, Karen (Kevin) Losin, Susan (Glenn) Stiver and the late James Skorupa; cherished grandmother of Sarah (Jeff) Gilson, Joseph (Amy) Skorupa, Zachary Ciciera, Michael (Christina) Sieracki, Brian (Jenn) Sieracki, Kristina (Corey) Adamski, Kyle Losin and Nicholas Sieracki; adored great-grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jean (late Richard) Kaminski; also survived by nieces and nephews. All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com