SHEA, Eileen Anne

SHEA - Eileen Anne Born June 10, 1962. Passed away on December 24, 2019, after a courageous struggle with a lung disease. Loving mother of Connor (fiance;e Natasha) Bradshaw and Michael Bradshaw, of Ft. Lauderdale; cherished daughter of John P. (Pat) Shea and Suzanne (Henry) Connors; unforgettable sister of Coleen Danzi, Michael (Angela) Shea, Brian (Magda) Shea, and Mary Clare (Pat) Hourihan; sister-in-law of the late Janet Shea; also loved by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and Capone. She was a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass and reception. Mass at St. Martin's Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, January 18, 2020 at 9:30 am. Reception will follow.