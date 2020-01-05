SESSAMEN, Alda A. "Toni" (Mergler)

Of South Wales, entered into rest on January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 29 years to Robert S. Sessamen; devoted mother of Brian (Sally) Couzens, Cindy (Patrick Domingo) Couzens, Christopher Couzens, Rachel (Jeffrey) Skokowski, Robert Sessamen II and Robin (Edward) Harris; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Cyril and Mary Mergler; dear sister of Madeline (John) Breissinger; also survived by nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7th in Immaculate conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Toni was a member of Kairo's Prison Ministry and Buffalo Cursillo. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Kairo's prison ministry, Wende. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com