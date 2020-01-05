SCIANDRA, Andrew J., Sr.

SCIANDRA - Andrew J., Sr. Of West Seneca, NY, January 4, 2020, beloved husband of the late Joan C. (Shepard) Sciandra; dearest companion of Veronica Beishline; dear father of Andrew J., Jr. (late Mary) Sciandra, Josie C. (Christopher) Steinmetz, and Kimberly J. (James) Sudyn; grandfather of Heather (Gregory), Stephen, Richard (Tina), Andrea (Keith), Patrick (Ashley), Megan (Jacob), Danielle (Gregory), Jessica, Erin, Jack and Kellen; also survived by six great-grandchildren; son of the late Angelo C. and Josephine A. (Sperrazza) Sciandra; brother of Carmen (Jay), Angelo (Josephine) and Marian (Vincent); also survived by nieces and nephews; dearest friend of Denise (Bernie) and Johnnie. The family will be present Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where funeral services will be held Monday morning at 9:45 AM and at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com