SCHWENK, Adele A. (Zoladz)

January 2, 2020, age 85. Wife of the late Carl; dear mother of Kenneth, Chuck (Dorothy), and Kurt (Jocelyn); loving grandmother of Avery, Hunter, Alexis, and Adelyn; sister of the late Mary Balcerzak, Charlotte Lesinski, Dorothy Krystiniak, Rose Lenard, and Walter Zoladz; sister-in-law of Paul Schwenk; godmother of Tina Pieczonka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, Union Rd. at Genesee St., Monday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. Donations may be made to OLHC Church. Online condolences shared at www.pacerfuneralhome.com