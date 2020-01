SCHUNK, Annette M.

SCHUNK - Annette M. Of Tonawanda, December 30, 2019, beloved daughter of George (Alfreda Wojciechowiski) Schunk; dearest sister of Thomas (late Sally) Schunk; dear aunt of Thomas Jr. and Micheal. Private Funeral Service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, inc.