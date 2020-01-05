SCHREIER, Sophia T. Stoiber (Kronbeck)

January 3, 2020, at age 100, of Wales Center, NY, beloved wife of the late Albert G. Schreier and Max Stoiber; dearest mother of Frances (late Richard) Peek and the late Max (Karen) Stoiber; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of eight; she was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, January 11th, from 10-11 AM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Wales Center Volunteer Fire Co. Sophia was a life member of the Schuhplattler Geb. Verein Edelweiss, Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com