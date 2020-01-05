SCHASEL, Donald Robert

SCHASEL - Donald Robert January 3, 2020. Devoted husband of Rosella (Thiel); loving father of Donelle Thomas, Robert Schasel and Cynthia (Jason) Newell; grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of three; brother of Harold (Alice) Benson, Gertrude (Elmer) Wittmeyer, Charlotte (Cyril) Wittmeyer, Rudolph (Beverly) Schasel and Charles (Ethel) Schasel. Family and friends invited to call Monday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, followed by a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Eden/North Collins Food Pantry, Box 76, Eden, NY.