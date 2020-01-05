SARAGO, Anthony F.

SARAGO - Anthony F. December 27, 2019, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Kosinski) Sarago; loving father of the late Frank Sarago and Nancy (Andrew) Hacker; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Jake), Jaimie, Frankie, Andrew, Carly, Anthony and Joseph; adored great-grandfather of Max and Emma; dear extended family/friend of Carol Rafferty and family. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 129 Laverack Avenue, Lancaster at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com