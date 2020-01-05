ROGERS - Danforth William born Buffalo, NY on May 13, 1937, died December 25, 2019 after an ongoing illness. He was survived by his companion (partner), Gretchen Wilson, 2 children, Danforth W.S. and Ninon; 3 grandchildren, Cannon, Violet Truman and Arthur Truman, and a sister, Grace Smith of Nicasio, California. He is predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Carol, and his brother, Jonathan Trumbull. He was educated at Nichols School in Buffalo, Yale University (1959) and Cornell Law School (1962). He practiced law in New York City for more than 40 years. He was an avid bridge player, achieving Life Master status, opera lover, sailor, and tennis player and a member, serially, of the Buffalo Canoe Club, the Larchmont Yacht Club and the Shinnocock Yacht Club. He was also Commodore and Chief Education Officer of the North River Power Squadron and a life member of the national Power Squadron. He was a life member of the New York Chapter of The Sons of the Revolution. In accordance with Dan's wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date in New York City. Anyone wishing to make an honorary donation may make it to the Nichols School,1250 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14216, Yale University, 157 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510-2100 or Cornell Law School, 130 E. Seneca Street, Suite 400, Ithaca, NY 14850. A debt of gratitude to Sue Stuckless of Living Well Rochester for her compassion and humor during these last few months; and to the staff at Glenmere Assisted Living and the skilled nursing facility, The Friendly Home, for their care and comfort.