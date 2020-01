RODRIGUEZ, Dorothy

RODRIGUEZ - Dorothy Of Irving, NY. May 13, 1931 - December 31, 2019. Preceded by two husbands; beloved mother of Edward (Sally) Kramer, Inez Kramer, Susan (Bill) Augrom, Ronald (Charlene) Kramer, Darwin (Lynn) Kramer, William Kramer, and Catherine (Ray) Brunn; also survived by many grand and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service on January 11, 2020 at 2 PM at Lakeview Community Church.