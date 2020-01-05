Reville, Paul M.

Reville - Paul M. January 1, 2020 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Kraebel); dearest father of Amy (Daniel) Wojcik and the late Yvonne Reville; cherished grandfather of Simon Wojcik dear brother of the late Mary Stafford, James, John and Eugene Reville. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 9:30 AM, at Immaculate Conception Church, East Aurora. Family and Friends invited, please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to The Mercy Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com