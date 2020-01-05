RELLINGER, Patricia M. (Lannen)

January 2, 2020. Former loving wife of the late Joseph J. Rellinger Jr.; devoted mother of Maureen (Robert) Acosta, Pamela Penksa, Lynn (Michael) McFeely and Cheryl Lemons; grandmother of Kristen, Carrie, Jennifer, Taylor, Daniel, Brian, Eric and Andrew and great-grandmother of five; sister of Robert (Maureen), Thomas (late Marge) and John (Toni) Lannen, Mary (George) Brown and Kathleen (Phillip) Glaser. Friends may call Saturday (Jan. 11th) from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, where a Funeral Service will follow at 9:00. Flowers gratefully accepted or a gift in Patricia's memory may be made to the Erie County SPCA.