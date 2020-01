REED, Joseph E., Sr.

REED - Joseph E., Sr. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest December 30, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave., Buffalo on Thursday from 10-11 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (City Chapel).