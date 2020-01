RATHMANN, William J.

RATHMANN - William J. December 27, 2019, of Amherst, NY. Son of the late Aloysius and Mary Rathmann; father of Joanne Rathmann; grandfather of Rachael Dunn and the late Jesse Rathmann; brother of John (Charlene) and the late Thomas (Barbara). No visitation. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park.