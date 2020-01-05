Rasmus Ristolainen wins hardest shot at Sabres' Skills Challenge

Rasmus Ristolainen won the hardest shot event to lead Team Campbell to victory at the Sabres' Skills Challenge in KeyBank Center on Sunday. Ristolainen registered a shot of 105 miles per hour to defeat fellow defenseman Colin Miller in a tiebreaker after both were clocked at 102.5 mph.

Additionally, Conor Sheary won the accuracy showdown by hitting four targets on four shots, and Scott Wilson took first in the one-timer challenge by scoring seven times. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin dazzled in the shootout by stickhandling the puck between his legs and knocking it out of midair.

Players wore custom jerseys in recognition of the 1978 NHL All-Star Game, which was held at Buffalo's Memorial Auditorium.

